Breaking News

Pelosi: Must 'exhaust' diplomatic options on North Korea

By Eli Watkins, CNN

Updated 9:36 AM ET, Sun November 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions during her weekly press conference at the US Capitol June 22, 2017 in Washington, DC.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions during her weekly press conference at the US Capitol June 22, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Washington (CNN)The US must attempt to resolve its hostilities with North Korea using every possible diplomatic avenue before considering military action, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

"We have to exhaust every other remedy," Pelosi said.
Pelosi's comments came after the Pentagon sent a letter to lawmakers late last month saying the only way to destroy all of North Korea's nuclear weapons "with complete certainty" would be to conduct a ground invasion of the country.

CNN's Kevin Bohn contributed to this report.