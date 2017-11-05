Breaking News

Melania Trump's got her own kind of fashion diplomacy

By Kate Bennett, CNN's COVER/LINE

Updated 8:28 AM ET, Sun November 5, 2017

  Melania Trump arrived in Japan alongside her husband, President Donald Trump
  It's the first part of a five-country tour

(CNN)First lady Melania Trump exited Air Force One Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, dressed smartly in a coat by Italian fashion house, Fendi, a leather pencil skirt by her frequent couturier, Hervé Pierre, and her ubiquitous sky-high Manolo Blahnik heels.

The first lady, accompanying her husband President Donald Trump on his first official trip to Asia, will again have her turn in the spotlight, due in part to a familiar phrase: "What is she wearing?" That "she" being the first lady of the United States, be her Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, and now, Melania Trump.
Like it or not, how the first lady presents herself sartorially can oftentimes be a headline grabbing part of the job. And for Trump, fashion has emerged as a key messaging tool.
    In Japan, Melania Trump kicks off a week of welcomes
    "Mrs. Trump always wants to be thoughtful and respect the traditions and protocols of the countries she visits," her communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN. "She knows she is representing the United States, and wants to be sure she is appropriate in all that she does."
    Trump's last lengthy journey overseas in May, again accompanying the President, took her to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Belgium and Italy, and the talk was mostly about what she wore. From the black Stella McCartney jumpsuit with that bold, gold Yves Saint Laurent snakeskin belt to the demure black lace Dolce & Gabbana coat dress for her audience with the Pope, and that $51,500 floral jacket for an outing in Sicily, again by Dolce & Gabbana, Trump's choices made news.
    "Mrs. Trump is someone who knows the world of high fashion quite well and appears to care a great deal. Her choices are considered, and therefore I find it entirely appropriate to read between the lines, or the seams, as it were," says Elizabeth Holmes, a style reporter who for several years helmed the fashion beat for The Wall Street Journal. "I think it is important that people in high-profile roles are thoughtful in their style, and I appreciate when they use those choices to say something more."
    "Michelle Obama used her personal style to amplify her policy agenda and connect with average Americans," she added. "Mrs. Trump dresses beautifully and, for the most part, appropriately for the occasion -- save for a few questionable stiletto moments. It is still relatively early in her time as first lady, but I hope Mrs. Trump begins to do more with her clothing."

    Regional choices

      All-female unit will protect Melania Trump

    At her first stop, in Hawaii on Friday, Trump wore a white, sleeveless dress with a thin, dark belt, and while the look was simple and unembellished, it was in fact a custom silk Christian Dior, the ivory sheen matching well with the white floral lei she was given to wear around her neck upon arrival.
    Departing Honolulu Saturday, she picked a dress with a tropical motif by relative unknown label Borgo De Nor, available on a handful of internet shopping sites for $1,090. Yet while appropriate, Dior, Borgo De Nor, and, today, Fendi, are neither American nor Japanese labels, another indicator that Trump, as she has done before, isn't necessarily nodding to the fashion diplomacy guidelines that most first ladies have taken pains to adhere to.
    "First ladies typically use fashion to support famous American designers, to put the spotlight on emerging designers, and, on trips abroad, to pay tribute to foreign designers," said Kate Andersen Brower, a CNN contributor and author of "First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies."
    "Because their role is so undefined, it's one of the only constants we see throughout modern history. At a dinner with French President Charles de Gaulle, Jackie Kennedy wore French designer Givenchy; during 1970s inflation, Rosalynn Carter wore the same gown to her husband's presidential inauguration as she had when he became governor," Brower said. "Michelle Obama was brilliant at this -- she wore an Indian-American designer to the India state dinner, all British designers on a trip to London, and Kenzo in Tokyo."
    In Germany in July, Trump did represent an American label, Michael Kors -- the white fringed dress she wore seated next to Russian President Vladimir Putin for an official G20 dinner was a showstopper, to say the least. And, again in July, this time in France for Bastille Day celebrations, she wore another Dior, a red skirt suit cut to resemble the silhouette of the iconic French designer's very first collection.

    Ready for every occasion

    US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive at Paris' Orly Airport on Thursday, July 13. They were invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the country's Bastille Day celebrations.
    US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive at Paris' Orly Airport on Thursday, July 13. They were invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the country's Bastille Day celebrations.
    Melania Trump, seated fourth from left, plays with children during a visit to the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, July 6. She was joined by Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, who is in the pink jacket. The Trumps were visiting Poland ahead of a G20 summit in Germany.
    Melania Trump, seated fourth from left, plays with children during a visit to the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, July 6. She was joined by Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, who is in the pink jacket. The Trumps were visiting Poland ahead of a G20 summit in Germany.
    The Trumps arrive at the White House with their son, Barron, on Sunday, June 11. Melania and Barron were moving in. They had spent the last few months in New York so Barron could finish out his school year.
    The Trumps arrive at the White House with their son, Barron, on Sunday, June 11. Melania and Barron were moving in. They had spent the last few months in New York so Barron could finish out his school year.
    Melania Trump arrives at the Vatican as she and her husband met Pope Francis on Wednesday, May 24. With Vatican protocol in mind, she wore a black veil and long-sleeved black dress draped down to her calf.
    Melania Trump arrives at the Vatican as she and her husband met Pope Francis on Wednesday, May 24. With Vatican protocol in mind, she wore a black veil and long-sleeved black dress draped down to her calf.
    The first lady visits a pediatric hospital in Vatican City on May 24.
    The first lady visits a pediatric hospital in Vatican City on May 24.
    Trump visits the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on Monday, May 22.
    Trump visits the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on Monday, May 22.
    A video clip went viral May 22 after the first lady appeared to swat her husband's hand away after landing in Israel. It's unclear what caused the swat, if anything. The Trumps held hands minutes later on the tarmac. They also held hands multiple times during their tour of the Middle East.
    A video clip went viral May 22 after the first lady appeared to swat her husband's hand away after landing in Israel. It's unclear what caused the swat, if anything. The Trumps held hands minutes later on the tarmac. They also held hands multiple times during their tour of the Middle East.
    The first lady high-fives a child during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 21.
    The first lady high-fives a child during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 21.
    Trump talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef during a ceremony in Riyadh on Saturday, May 20.
    Trump talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef during a ceremony in Riyadh on Saturday, May 20.
    Melania Trump is joined by her husband as she speaks at a Mother's Day event at the White House on Friday, May 12.
    Melania Trump is joined by her husband as she speaks at a Mother's Day event at the White House on Friday, May 12.
    The first lady takes part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, April 28, at the Children's National Health System in Washington. She spoke at the opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, where patients and families can spend time outdoors while receiving treatment at the hospital.
    The first lady takes part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, April 28, at the Children's National Health System in Washington. She spoke at the opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, where patients and families can spend time outdoors while receiving treatment at the hospital.
    Trump listens while her husband speaks to the press in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, April 27.
    Trump listens while her husband speaks to the press in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, April 27.
    The first lady hugs a child at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 17. They were making cards for members of the US military.
    The first lady hugs a child at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 17. They were making cards for members of the US military.
    Trump speaks Wednesday, March 29, at the Secretary of State's International Women of Courage Awards. She called for women's empowerment and celebration of diversity.
    Trump speaks Wednesday, March 29, at the Secretary of State's International Women of Courage Awards. She called for women's empowerment and celebration of diversity.
    The first lady's Twitter account posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "Honoring children #worldbookday," the tweet said.
    The first lady's Twitter account posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "Honoring children #worldbookday," the tweet said.
    Trump arrives at a joint session of Congress to hear a speech by her husband on Tuesday, February 28.
    Trump arrives at a joint session of Congress to hear a speech by her husband on Tuesday, February 28.
    The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18.
    The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18.
    The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
    The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
    Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
    Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
    Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady.
    Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady.
    The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
    The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
    The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
    The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
    The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
    The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
    The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
    The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
    Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
    Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
    The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
    The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
    The first lady leaves the President's Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
    The first lady leaves the President's Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
    Grisham told CNN that for this trip, Trump is ready for every occasion.
    "She is planning her wardrobe around each stop and visit, which I believe is pretty typical of anyone who is packing for a trip," she said.
    Holmes hopes those looks include the opportunity to finagle a bit of love for designers, in the name of diplomacy.
    "I appreciate when someone as high-profile as the first lady uses her platform to call attention to a designer in the country she is visiting -- with extra credit for pointing the spotlight on new or emerging talent" she said. "Mrs. Obama did so beautifully -- my favorites were the state dinner moments when she wore Tadashi Shoji for Japan, and Naeem Khan for India. Kate Middleton has done it, too. Typically these well-documented official trips offer several well-photographed style moments."
    And while some of Trump's fashion choices back home have drawn critical fire -- the dress she was wearing in a photo tweeted by the President in support of American-made products on Labor Day was by Mary Katrantzou, a Greek-born designer based in London, or the $1,390 red flannel shirt by French designer Balmain, worn to a garden event with children at the White House come to mind -- this is not a first lady who appears to care all that much what people have to say about what's in her closet.
    In September, asked how Trump dealt with the opinions of her detractors, Grisham told CNN: "Mrs. Trump will never fit into a mold and is not concerned about the comparisons often made of her. The first lady wishes to make a difference in our country and hopes that regardless of political affiliation, everyone will realize she is her own individual."
    Earlier this week, Trump did get words of support from one of the few women to have walked in her shoes, former first lady Laura Bush.
    "I think she's done a lovely job. She's a beautiful woman. She's a wonderful representative for the United States," Bush said in an interview with CNN, adding that she wished the first family the very best.