Washington (CNN) Kentucky Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover resigned from his position Sunday amid sexual harassment allegations, saying he had made "mistakes."

Hoover, who The Courier-Journal newspaper in Louisville reported had secretly settled a sexual harassment allegation by a woman on his legislative staff, did not resign as a state representative, however, and has denied all allegations.

"I did make mistakes, in that I engaged in inappropriate text messages," the Republican lawmaker said at a press conference announcing his decision. "I engaged in banter that was consensual, yet make no mistake, it was wrong on my part to do that. And for that I am truly sorry."

The Courier-Journal was the first to report Hoover's settlement last week, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The settlement involved three other Republican state representatives and Hoover's chief of staff, the newspaper reported.

Hoover and his accuser, whom the Courier-Journal has not identified because she says she was sexually harassed, declined to comment, as did a lawyer for the woman, the newspaper said.

