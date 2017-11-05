Liberals are still obsessed by Trump's victory

Story highlights Timothy Stanley: A year later, the 2016 election still transfixes liberals

If they want to win, liberals should instead focus on energizing the left and occupying the center for the future, he writes

Timothy Stanley is a historian and columnist for Britain's Daily Telegraph. He is the author of "Citizen Hollywood: How the Collaboration Between LA and DC Revolutionized American Politics." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) On November 8, thousands of Americans say they will mark the anniversary of Donald Trump's election by meeting across the country to "scream helplessly at the sky." The Facebook page for the event in New York says 2,500 will attend and 15,000 are interested. I'm skeptical: The mood seems ironic, and the cool weather might put people off. But Trump would love it. He lives for division, he succeeds by driving his opponents mad. Screaming is a concession of defeat.

The emotions implied are understandable. Not only was Trump not supposed to win in 2016 on account of his personality and views, but also, by some counts , he didn't win. He lost the popular vote and captured the electoral college so narrowly that but for 80,000 people in three states , he would've lost.

To the liberal mind, he triumphed by error, by accident, by Hillary Clinton's own fault -- forgetting to campaign properly in Michigan the same way that you might forget to fasten a window and, damn it, you let a burglar in. These are the tantalizing "what-ifs" of history that keep us all living on a knife edge. What if James Comey hadn't announced that the FBI was looking at some emails related to Hillary Clinton just days before the election?

The answer is that he did, so deal with it. The Democrats' constant, tortured analysis of what went wrong, howling at the moon in anger or jest, is not only backward-looking but an insult to the voters who made the rational decision to switch to Donald Trump.

They aren't all racists. They weren't all duped. They weighed up the candidacies of Trump and Clinton and concluded, on balance, that one represented change and the other continuity.

Read More