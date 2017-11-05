Retired Marine: America was prepared for me when I had to come home

Story highlights Brandon Rumbaugh: I thought the only thing that was going to define my life was being a 21-year-old retired Marine

I was hopeless until I started meeting Vietnam era veterans, he writes

Brandon Rumbaugh is a retired United States Marine, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for It's About the Warrior Foundation, which assists veterans in hard times. He also runs A.C.T. (Action Conquers Terror) Motivational Speaking. This is part of the "First time I knew I wanted to serve" series. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) After spending two tours overseas, one in Iraq and the other Afghanistan, I had no idea what the transition back to a "normal" life would be like. Before I was injured, I was planning on serving my country for as long as I could. But after stepping on an IED on November 29, 2010, my thought process changed. I then imagined being in a wheelchair, having a caretaker, never getting married, never having kids and never being able to enjoy life again.

During my recovery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, I was shown -- maybe in a way I wish I didn't see -- a new light. I was exposed to other men and woman who made my injuries look minimal. I saw wounded service members who were missing two legs and an arm, or even both legs and both arms. I subsequently looked at myself and said, "What excuses do I have to not live a normal, successful life?"

Brandon Rumbaugh

After the first year, I was walking well, and then I hit another bump in the road. I had my right leg amputated all the way up to my hip. Previously I had seven inches of my right leg, which allowed for an above-knee prosthetic to be attached with ease. I basically had to start all over again just a year into my recovery. That was the lowest point during my stay at Walter Reed.

Once again, the odds were stacked against me and I had no other choice but to push through as my brothers and sisters were doing the same. For two long years, I worked on my recovery at the center. I started every morning by going to the gym. I worked on my core strength, fitting my prosthetics, and learned how to walk all over again.

