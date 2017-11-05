CNN 10 - November 6, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

November 6, 2017

A shooting at a church in Texas and a sign of resilience in New York City start off our coverage this week on CNN 10. Afterward, we're taking you the intersection of modern technology and ancient history, as Egyptologists use new tools to investigate the past.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More