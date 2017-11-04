Selena honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Story highlights Selena is among 34 entertainers who got stars this year

(CNN) The legacy of singer Selena Quintanilla has lived on for more than two decades. Now the "Queen of Tejano music" has joined a constellation of stars in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The singer simply known as Selena was honored Friday with a posthumous star in one of showbiz's most visible landmarks.

"While she was taken from us way too early, we now have something permanent that generation after generation can see in the most famous neighborhood anywhere in the world," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

The Grammy-winning singer was shot dead 22 years ago by the president of her fan club.

At the time, she was breaking concert attendance records and her albums were at the top of the music charts. She was known for hits like Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, Dreaming of You and Como La Flor.