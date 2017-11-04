NY terror suspect planned to return to Uzbekistan, sister says

Story highlights Sayfullo Saipov "had no bad thoughts and expressions about America," sister says

"We can't figure out why it happened," she says

Tashkent, Uzbekistan (CNN) The younger sister of Sayfullo Saipov, the man suspected of carrying out this week's terror attack in New York, said he had recently expressed his desire to return to his native Uzbekistan.

"(He) said he had a wish to come back," said Umida Saipov, speaking with CNN in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

"(He) said he missed us, we would live together upon his return. He started arranging his return."

Although he longed to come home, he "had no bad thoughts and expressions about America," she said.

Umida Saipov, 27, said she is one of three sisters and was in regular contact with her brother in the United States, though she hasn't seen him in eight years.

