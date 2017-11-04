Student who survived terror attack gets right back to work

New York (CNN) As New York City mourns those killed in Tuesday's terror attack, one young resident has been singled out for his resilience.

Noah Salz, 16, was on his way home to Brooklyn when a truck crashed headlong into his school bus. Eight people died and 13 were injured when the truck plowed down a bike path in what authorities say was an ISIS-inspired bid to kill New Yorkers. Sayfullo Saipov , originally from Uzbekistan, is the suspect.

The impact mangled the bus, and sent two of its four passengers to the hospital. A video taken by a passerby shows firefighters working to free those trapped.

Noah's mother, Kim Salz, said that she first knew something was amiss when she received a call from the high school student on his cell phone.

"His voice sounded scared and shaken," she told CNN on Saturday. "He said, 'Mommy, you have to come pick me up from this place.'"

