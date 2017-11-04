Story highlights "Let us go home with our pain," Argentine survivors say

Their five friends were killed while circling in New York on Tuesday

(CNN) Four Argentine men who survived a terror attack in New York are pleading for love and justice as they mourn their five friends killed this week.

Eight people died and about a dozen others were injured when a man drove a truck onto a bike path in lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Of those killed, five were among a group of 10 Argentine men who had traveled to New York to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation.

"What has the world turned into? How could someone think of, plan and execute something like this? We can't wrap our heads around it," survivor Guillermo Banchini said in a prepared statement on behalf of his friends.

Three of Banchini's friends were unharmed while one was injured.

"Let there be justice. Hopefully this doesn't happen again. Not here and not anywhere else in the world," Banchini said Friday at the Argentine Consulate in New York.

