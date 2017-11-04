'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams calls out Trump's 'linguistic kill shots'

Story highlights "Dilbert's" creator says Donald Trump has full arsenal of persuasion

(CNN) Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip "Dilbert," said Saturday that President Donald Trump is so good at persuasion that "he could get out of almost anything."

In interview with CNN's Michael Smerconish, Adams called special attention to what he dubbed Trump's "linguistic kill shots," especially his habit of using nicknames for his political enemies -- from "Crooked Hillary," for Hillary Clinton, to "Crazy Bernie," for Sen. Bernie Sanders

"His nicknames for those who he is mocking are so incredibly wrong in the context of things a president shouldn't be saying," said Adams, a trained hypnotist and author of the new book "Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don't Matter."

"But they're just wrong enough that you can't look away. They're not so wrong that you want to impeach him for that or he doesn't start a nuclear war.

"So he has a technique of having just enough wrongness to grab your energy and put it where he wants it," he added.

