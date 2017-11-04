(CNN) Co-favorite Gun Runner, ridden by Florent Geroux, won the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Del Mar racetrack in Southern California, dominating one of the richest thoroughbred races in the world.

It was never really the plan to lead wire-to-wire, Geroux told broadcaster NBC.

"It was just how the race unfolded," the jockey said. "You need to let Gun Runner be Gun Runner. Whatever is comfortable (for the horse). He is just a beast."

Collected and West Coast, horses trained by Bob Baffert, finished second and third, respectively.

Defending champion and co-favorite Arrogate was never a factor, breaking poorly from his gate position next to the rail.

