Trump arrives in Japan, first in five-country Asian tour

Tokyo (CNN) President Donald Trump touched down in Japan late Saturday ahead of a 13-day trek through Asia that he hopes will divert from a bruising political controversy back home.

Trump rallied American and Japanese forces at an air base near Tokyo on Sunday, touting the strength of the US-Japanese alliance as he began his five-country tour through Asia, where he is set to focus on the North Korean threat.

Praising the assembled troops as "brave warriors" who are "the last bulwark against threats" facing the US and Japan, Trump thanked American servicemembers stationed at Yokota Air Base and talked up the US military prowess in the region.

"We dominate the sky. We dominate the seas. We dominate the land and space," Trump said soon after donning a flight jacket presented to him after he stepped off Air Force One.

Trump's remarks were devoid the kinds of direct threats he has previously aimed at the North Korean regime, with the President instead choosing to focus on the US-Japanese alliance and the peaceful aims of US military might in the region.