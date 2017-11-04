In Japan, Melania Trump kicks off a week of welcomes

Story highlights The President is on a 13-day, five country tour

The first lady is joining him

Tokyo (CNN) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have arrived in Tokyo. Leaving little down time to adjust to the 14-hour time difference from Washington, the first lady is hitting the ground running with a packed schedule of events with her husband and on her own.

With the first lady's multi-stop tour of Asia comes the tradition of meeting her counterparts; this week, she will be hosted by Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook, wife of President Moon Jae-in, and Madame Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump has hosted each woman in the United States, and now it's her turn to be welcomed.

On the way to Asia. I am looking forward to seeing Mrs. Abe 🇯🇵, First Lady Kim 🇰🇷 and Madame Peng 🇨🇳 again! #FLOTUSinAsia — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 4, 2017

Trump was "very much looking forward" to seeing Mrs. Abe again, the first lady's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN.

The two women visited visit to Mikimoto Ginza Main Store in Tokyo, a luxury brand with a deep history steeped in Japanese culture. The two greeted each other warmly and then headed to a small room where they had a private tea.

Following their tea, Trump and Abe participated in a "pearl seminar," viewing the different stages of pearl production, learning about the process from two Mikimoto pearl divers. Kokichi Mikimoto was the first person in the world to culture a semi-spherical pearl in 1893 on the island of Ojima, now known as Mikimoto Pearl Island, according to Mikimoto's website