In Japan, Melania Trump kicks off a week of welcomes

Tokyo (CNN) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have arrived in Tokyo. Leaving little down time to adjust to the 14-hour time difference from Washington, the first lady is hitting the ground running with a packed schedule of events with her husband and on her own.

With the first lady's multi-stop tour of Asia comes the tradition of meeting her counterparts; this week, she will be hosted by Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook, wife of President Moon Jae-in, and Madame Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump has hosted each woman in the United States, and now it's her turn to be welcomed.

On the way to Asia. I am looking forward to seeing Mrs. Abe 🇯🇵, First Lady Kim 🇰🇷 and Madame Peng 🇨🇳 again! #FLOTUSinAsia — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 4, 2017

Trump is "very much looking forward" to seeing Mrs. Abe again, the first lady's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN.

On Sunday, Abe is hosting Trump for tea and a cultural visit, sharing Japanese history with America's first lady. Monday, the two will tour an elementary school together and have lunch before a state dinner in the evening with their husbands.

Abe-Trump friendship