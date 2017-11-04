(CNN) Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Saturday offered up his Trump Tower apartment in New York City and other properties as a guarantee he will not flee the country as part of a court filing in which his lawyers asked he be granted more freedom to travel between his homes and businesses.

The request that a federal judge modify his conditions of release says he wants to be allowed to travel between Florida, New York, and Virginia, where he has homes, as well as Washington, D.C.

Manafort and former Trump campaign official Rick Gates surrendered Monday to Justice Department authorities following a 12-count indictment that includes charges of conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money and unregistered agent of a foreign principal. The charges precede their involvement with Trump's campaign. The two have pleaded not guilty.

Manafort was released on a $10 million bond. Court papers indicate he is currently on "24-hour curfew" at his home in Virginia, except for meetings with his attorneys, court appearances, medical emergencies, and religious services.

Federal authorities have argued Manafort should stay under house arrest because of his travel and foreign bank accounts. The prosecutors noted he held three passports and traveled abroad with a phone and email registered under an alias.

