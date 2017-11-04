The week in politics
Updated 7:11 PM ET, Sat November 4, 2017
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)Former Trump presidential campaign Chairman Paul Manafort departs US District Court in Washington on Monday after surrendering to special counsel Robert Mueller. Manafort pleaded not guilty in a 12-count indictment that includes charges of money laundering and tax fraud.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, questions witnesses during a hearing Tuesday in front of a photo used on Twitter apparently to mislead voters during the 2016 presidential campaign. Executives from Twitter, Facebook and Google testified before Congress this week on how foreign nationals used the social media platforms to meddle in the election.
Midshipmen wait to hear Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, and former Sen. and ex-Navy Secretary John Warner address the Brigade of Midshipmen on Monday at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
President Donald Trump holds an example of what a new tax form may look like during a meeting on tax policy Thursday with GOP lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House. House Speaker Paul Ryan, left, and Rep Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, are at Trump's side. House Republicans revealed their new tax bill that would lower the corporate tax rate.
Ivanka Trump addresses the World Assembly for Women conference Friday in Tokyo. The first daughter spoke about women in Japan who have inspired her and praised the paid family leave policy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sitting at left.
Children from 22 countries take the oath of US citizenship during a Halloween-themed ceremony Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia. Thirty-one youths, ages 2 to 12, participated.
Trump announces Jerome Powell as his nominee for chairman of the Federal Reserve at an event Thursday in the White House Rose Garden. A Fed governor since 2012 and former Treasury official in the George H.W. Bush administration, Powell would replace current Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Yellen was nominated in 2013 by President Barack Obama. Her term as the central bank's first female leader expires in February.
Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigns Monday at rally for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, with de Blasio's wife, Chirlane McCray, also on hand. New Yorkers head to the polls next Tuesday as the Democratic mayor seeks re-election to a second term.
Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates leaves federal court Monday in Washington. Gates pleaded not guilty to felony charges of conspiracy against the United States and other counts. He and Paul Manafort, longtime business associates who served together on the Trump campaign, were indicted Monday.
Defense Secretary James Mattis, left, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrive to testify Monday on Capitol Hill, where they told lawmakers there was no need to update the authorization for the use of military force.
Former President Barack Obama addresses the first session of the Obama Foundation Summit on Tuesday in Chicago.
National security adviser H.R. McMaster fields a question during a White House press briefing Thursday. McMaster said that the President doesn't plan to tone down his tough talk on North Korea during his trip to Asia.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner sits behind his father-in-law during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday at the White House. Kushner has turned over documents in recent weeks to special counsel Robert Mueller as investigators have sought information from witnesses on Kushner's role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Sources close to the White House said that based on their knowledge, Kushner is not a target of the investigation.
The Trumps host Halloween festivities Monday on the South Lawn of the White House. The President and first lady Melania Trump gave cookies away to trick-or-treaters a day before the holiday.