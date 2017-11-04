The week in politics

(CNN) Former Trump presidential campaign Chairman Paul Manafort departs US District Court in Washington on Monday after surrendering to special counsel Robert Mueller. Manafort pleaded not guilty in a 12-count indictment that includes charges of money laundering and tax fraud.

Midshipmen wait to hear Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, and former Sen. and ex-Navy Secretary John Warner address the Brigade of Midshipmen on Monday at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Children from 22 countries take the oath of US citizenship during a Halloween-themed ceremony Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia. Thirty-one youths, ages 2 to 12, participated.

Trump announces Jerome Powell as his nominee for chairman of the Federal Reserve at an event Thursday in the White House Rose Garden. A Fed governor since 2012 and former Treasury official in the George H.W. Bush administration, Powell would replace current Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Yellen was nominated in 2013 by President Barack Obama. Her term as the central bank's first female leader expires in February.

Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigns Monday at rally for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, with de Blasio's wife, Chirlane McCray, also on hand. New Yorkers head to the polls next Tuesday as the Democratic mayor seeks re-election to a second term.

Former President Barack Obama addresses the first session of the Obama Foundation Summit on Tuesday in Chicago.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner sits behind his father-in-law during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday at the White House. Kushner has turned over documents in recent weeks to special counsel Robert Mueller as investigators have sought information from witnesses on Kushner's role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Sources close to the White House said that based on their knowledge, Kushner is not a target of the investigation.

The Trumps host Halloween festivities Monday on the South Lawn of the White House. The President and first lady Melania Trump gave cookies away to trick-or-treaters a day before the holiday.