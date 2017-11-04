CIA memo: Oswald link 'totally unfounded'

(CNN) The CIA concluded in the weeks after President John F. Kennedy's assassination that allegations that Lee Harvey Oswald worked for the agency were "totally unfounded."

That revelation is contained in a 1975 CIA memorandum released Friday in the latest batch of JFK files. The memo describes a search of records held by multiple components of the CIA that was completed about a week and a half after the assassination.

The results of the checks, which were completed on December 4, 1963, showed that Oswald "never had any connection whatsoever with the agency," the memo reads. "Eventually a statement to this effect was communicated to the Warren Commission."

The document adds that the search of CIA records "produced no record or indication that any other US government agency had used him (Oswald) as a source or had considered him for recruitment."