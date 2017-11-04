Saudi princes, ministers targeted in anti-corruption sweep

(CNN) Saudi Arabia's newly formed anti-corruption committee detained 11 princes and four sitting ministers on Saturday, according to Saudi-backed broadcaster Al-Arabiya.

In addition, three ministers were removed from their positions and tens of former ministers were detained as part of the new anti-corruption campaign initiated by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, according to Al-Arabiya.

King Salman ordered the new anti-corruption initiative as part of an "active reform agenda aimed at tackling a persistent problem that has hindered development efforts in the Kingdom in recent decades," a press release from the Saudi Ministry of Communications said.

According to Saudi TV, the three men removed from their posts were Economy and Planning Minister Adel bin Mohammed Faqih, National Guard Minister Prince Miteb bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz and Naval Forces Commander Admiral Abdullah bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Sultan.

The royal decree said the committee was needed "due to the propensity of some people for abuse, putting their personal interest above public interest, and stealing public funds" and will "trace and combat corruption at all levels," according to the release.