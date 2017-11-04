Breaking News

Saudi princes, ministers targeted in anti-corruption sweep

Updated 9:22 PM ET, Sat November 4, 2017

(CNN)Eleven princes were arrested in Saudi Arabia on Saturday following the formation of an anti-corruption committee by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Saudi-backed broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported. Three ministers were removed from their positions: Economy and Planning Minister Adel bin Mohammed Faqih, National Guard Minister Prince Miteb bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz and Naval Forces Commander Admiral Abdullah bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Sultan, Saudi TV announced.

