Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile over capital

(CNN) The Yemeni Air Force targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Saturday with a ballistic missile, according to Yemen's Houthi-controlled Defense Ministry.

The missile was intercepted over north-east Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense said in a statement carried on Saudi-backed Al-Arabiya television.

Yemen's Defense Ministry said the missile attack "shook the Saudi capital" and the operation was successful.

The Yemeni ministry also said the attack was conducted using a Yemeni-made, long-range ballistic missile called the "Burqan 2H."

Saudi Arabia has been leading a coalition of states against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who toppled the country's internationally recognized government in 2015.

