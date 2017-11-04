US woman jailed after tweet called insulting to Zimbabwe ruler

Story highlights Martha O'Donovan, 25, is first to be prosecuted since creation of cybersecurity ministry

American denies accusation of subversion, must apply for bail at Zimbabwe's Hight Court

(CNN) An American woman in Zimbabwe has been sent to prison after reportedly tweeting that President Robert Mugabe -- one of Africa's longest-serving leaders -- is "a selfish and sick man," according to court documents.

Accused of subversion, Martha O'Donovan, 25, who works for an satirical video website, was referred to Zimbabwe's highest court Saturday for a bail application, according to court documents released by the group Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

O'Donovan is the first to be accused of plotting to overthrow the government since last month's creation of a cybersecurity ministry intended to police social media.

Her tweet read, "'We are being led by a selfish and sick man," according to the court documents.

In the court papers, O'Donovan said, "I deny the allegations being leveled against me as baseless and malicious. That is all I wish to say."

