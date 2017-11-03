Story highlights Houston defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4 games to 3 in the World Series

(CNN) Two months ago, large swaths of Houston -- America's fourth most populous city -- were swamped by Hurricane Harvey, and people were forced from their homes.

The city's baseball team was forced to play a few home games in another state.

But the Astros returned as soon as they could, and they did something that seemed improbable just a few years ago -- they kept winning games until they won the final one of the season.

On Friday, the city hosted its first World Series victory parade, celebrating an Astros' run that has been an inspiring diversion for residents of Houston and surrounding areas. Thousands of Texans have been unable to return to their ruined houses and are still living with relatives or in motels.

Ready for the Parade! #houstonstrong #goastros #wegotthis #cnnireport #houston A post shared by Alanna (@ciaoalanna) on Nov 3, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

"I'm so proud of the Houston Astros. I am so proud of the way that they are committed to the city of Houston," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "I am so proud of the great city of Houston, the way they've responded to the challenge (of rebuilding)."

