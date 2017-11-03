Fliers sent to mailboxes in New Jersey town say 'Deport' Asian candidates

Story highlights Flier targets Chinese and Indian minorities

It was distributed days before local elections

(CNN) Edison, New Jersey, residents Jerry Shi and Falguni Patel were shocked when, after deciding to run for seats on their local school board, fliers with the words "DEPORT" stamped over their faces appeared in mailboxes around town days before the election.

Shi, who is Chinese-American and Patel, who is Indian-American, are not the only minorities running for a seat on the school board. Out of nine candidates, one is Latin-American and three are Indian-American, according to Republican mayoral candidate Keith Hahn.

Edison is a diverse town demographically. According to the most recently available US Census data from 2015, 47.6% of the town's population identifies as Asian, including both Asian Indian and Chinese, while 40.4% identifies as white,

The flier proclaiming, "Make Edison Great Again" and "Chinese and Indians are taking over our town... Enough is Enough!!" surprised local leaders and law enforcement officials.

"A vile, racist campaign flyer has been distributed around Edison Township. Our community proudly embraces our ethnic, cultural and religious diversity," Mayor Thomas Lankey said in a statement. "Make no mistake, we will do everything possible to expose the shameful people behind this."

Read More