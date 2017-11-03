New York attacker is a 'soldier of the caliphate,' ISIS says

Story highlights
- The attack Tuesday killed eight people
- Suspect Sayfullo Saipov has said he was inspired by ISIS
(CNN)The driver who plowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a New York bike path is a "soldier of the caliphate," the ISIS terror group said on its weekly newspaper.
The attack Tuesday killed eight people and left more than a dozen others injured.
"One of the Islamic State soldiers in America, attacked on Tuesday a number of crusaders on a street in New York City, near the monument of those who perished in the 11th of September incursion," the al-Naba newspaper reported Thursday.
The terror group provided no evidence that ISIS had knowledge of the attack before it happened or it was involved in planning it. The article did not name the attacker.
Suspect Sayfullo Saipov has told authorities that he was inspired to carry out the attack after watching ISIS videos and closely followed the terror group's playbook for an attack.
Details that emerged at his initial court appearance Wednesday paint a picture of a man who was so devoted to ISIS, he wanted to display the terror group's flag in his hospital room, documents show.
Saipov planned even more carnage after the deadly attack in Lower Manhattan, according to a criminal complaint. The 29-year-old Uzbek native planned to continue striking pedestrians on the Brooklyn Bridge on Tuesday, he told investigators, according to a criminal complaint.
Instead, he crashed his truck into a school bus in Lower Manhattan and then jumped out, brandishing imitation firearms, officials said. New York police Officer Ryan Nash fired nine shots at him, wounding him in the abdomen, before police took him into custody.
Saipov picked Halloween to carry out the deadliest attack in New York since 9/11 because he believed more people would be out on the streets for the holiday, according to the criminal complaint. More than a dozen people were also injured Tuesday.
Saipov had about 90 videos and 3,800 images on a cell phone featuring ISIS propaganda, including video of a beheading, according to the complaint.
He is charged with providing material support to ISIS, violence and destruction of motor vehicles, said Joon H. Kim, acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York. He didn't enter a plea Wednesday to the federal terror charges.
On Twitter, President Donald Trump said Saipov should be executed and added that he "would love" to send him to the Guantanamo Bay detention camp in Cuba.
"NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!' the President tweeted Wednesday night.
Presidents typically do not comment on pending criminal cases because their statements could be seen as influencing a potential jury pool.
Developing story - more to come