New York attacker is a 'soldier of the caliphate,' ISIS says

Suspect Sayfullo Saipov has said he was inspired by ISIS

(CNN) The driver who plowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a New York bike path is a "soldier of the caliphate," the ISIS terror group said on its weekly newspaper.

The attack Tuesday killed eight people and left more than a dozen others injured.

"One of the Islamic State soldiers in America, attacked on Tuesday a number of crusaders on a street in New York City, near the monument of those who perished in the 11th of September incursion," the al-Naba newspaper reported Thursday.

The terror group provided no evidence that ISIS had knowledge of the attack before it happened or it was involved in planning it. The article did not name the attacker.

Suspect Sayfullo Saipov has told authorities that he was inspired to carry out the attack after watching ISIS videos and closely followed the terror group's playbook for an attack.

