Story highlights Hundreds of counterterrorism officers will be along the route

Officials say 50,000 runners and 2.5 million spectators are expected

(CNN) Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are ramping up security for the TCS New York City Marathon that is set to go on as planned Sunday in the wake of the worst terrorist attack to hit the city since September 11, 2001.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that "out of an abundance of caution, we are stepping up security measures at the NYC Marathon with resources from state law enforcement agencies."

There are no credible and specific threats against the marathon or the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

Authorities are focusing on security after an ISIS-inspired terrorist drove a truck down a Manhattan bike path near the World Trade Center on Halloween, killing eight people and wounding more than a dozen others.

A record number of city sand trucks and New York Police Department blocker vehicles will be strategically lining roadways for the marathon, police Chief Carlos Gomez said Friday.

