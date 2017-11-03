Las Vegas shooting: Victim's friend says recovery 'unbelievable'

(CNN) When Tina Frost was shot and grievously wounded during the Las Vegas massacre last month, doctors were unsure when she would recover, if at all.

Her healing process, however, has been nothing short of a miracle, said Amy Klinger, a close family friend.

"She is amazing," said Klinger, speaking on "Erin Burnett OutFront" Friday evening. It's "totally unbelievable that it's only been a month and she's made so much progress."

According to Klinger, Tina is up walking, talking and working with occupational, speech and physical therapists several times a day.

"I feel really lucky to have been one of the first people to hear her speak after she just started speaking again on Tuesday night," she said.

