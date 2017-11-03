5 things for November 3: It's here, but taxing questions remain

(CNN) The President's Twitter account went down for a few minutes Thursday night , and Twitter says it was the work of an employee on the last day at the company. Talk about going out with a bang! Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Tax reform

2. Democratic National Committee

Warren said so Thursday after being asked by CNN's Jake Tapper whether she believes that the Democratic campaign organization was tipped in favor of Clinton over her primary opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders

Brazile's story points to a longstanding rift among Democrats that casts concern over how the party will handle its opportunities in the 2020 election.

3. The Weinstein effect

Spacey issued an apology in response to Rapp's account. When asked about the new allegations, Netflix said in a statement to CNN that it sent a representative to the "House of Cards" set Monday. Spacey did not respond to CNN's request for comment about the latest accusations.

Meanwhile, director and producer Brett Ratner has filed suit against a woman he says defamed him by alleging he raped her. Six women have come forward saying Ratner harassed or assaulted them, but the woman in question is an additional accuser who accused Ratner of rape in a Facebook post. Ratner denied the other accusations earlier through his attorney.

All of these allegations come in the wake of last month's New York Times story detailing numerous accusations of sexual misconduct against movie producer Harvey Weinstein. More than 40 women have accused Weinstein of inappropriate behavior, ranging from sexual harassment to rape. Weinstein has "unequivocally denied" all allegations of rape.

4. Russian investigation

Page's testimony will likely fuel further scrutiny about what Sessions knew about connections between the Trump campaign and Russia -- and communications about Russia that he did not disclose despite a persistent line of questioning in three hearings this year.

5. Trump in Asia

After a tumultuous week in Washington, Trump will embark today on a critical 12-day diplomatic trip to Asia . There he will meet with the leaders of China, South Korea and Japan before traveling south to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Da Nang, Vietnam, and then visiting the Philippine capital of Manila for meetings with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

North Korea and the state of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement will be hot topics on the trip. The President also has assured Japan that he understands Tokyo's concern over North Korea's nuclear ambitions and he calls the US ally a "warrior nation."

The play set immortalizes four women who played key roles in the US space program, and it's a lot cheaper than a new iPhone.

Scientists discover mysterious "void" in Great Pyramid of Giza.

Let the conspiracy theories run wild.

Melania Trump will be protected by an all-female Japanese police squad.

AND FINALLY ...

Sorry to make you cry so early in the morning

This orangutan was fascinated by a baby bump, and even gave it a few kisses.