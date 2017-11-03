The NYC terror suspect was my Uber driver, man says

(CNN) A British couple who visited New Jersey last week for a friend's wedding was shocked to discover that the friendly Uber driver who picked them up at Newark's airport is the man accused of mowing down cyclists and pedestrians in New York City Tuesday, an attack that left eight people dead.

Damian Erskine, 34, a graphic designer, and his girlfriend ordered an Uber by cellphone and were picked up by a "polite and friendly" man in a white Toyota Sienna, who helped them with their bags, offered them water, and engaged in friendly conversation throughout the roughly hour-long drive.

Tuesday night after returning to London, Erskine told CNN, he was watching news coverage about the terror attack in New York and the man suspected of carrying it out. He remembered thinking that it was scary to realize that he had been in lower Manhattan less than a week before this happened.

"A little later when they showed a picture of the guy, I thought, he looks really familiar," Erskine said. "On the picture they gave his name and it said he was an Uber driver, and I said hang on -- I looked at my Uber receipt on my phone ... it showed the driver's name and the picture, and I asked my girlfriend, am I being crazy, is this jet lag? I was almost trying to convince myself that it wasn't him.

