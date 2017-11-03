US launches first airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia

Story highlights Africa Command said "several" terrorists were killed in the strikes

(CNN) The United States conducted two separate airstrikes targeting ISIS militants in northeastern Somalia for the first time on Friday, US Africa Command said in a statement.

While the results of the strikes are still being assessed, Africa Command said "several" terrorists were killed.

A US official told CNN the strikes were carried out by an unmanned drone.

"US forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect Americans and to disable terrorist threats," Samantha Reho, a spokesperson for Africa Command said. That includes partnering with the African Union Mission in Somalia and Somali National Security Forces, "targeting terrorists, their training camps and safe havens throughout Somalia, the region and around the world."

The strikes mark the first time the US has targeted ISIS in a country in the Horn of Africa that has been beset by violence and a barely functioning central government for years.

