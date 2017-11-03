Undocumented special-needs girl in federal custody to be released

Story highlights The 10-year-old girl needed emergency gallbladder surgery

She is now in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services

(CNN) An undocumented 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who was detained after emergency gallbladder surgery in Texas last month will be released, her family's lawyer said Friday.

"She has been approved for release and we will have a news conference to discuss the details (Saturday)," attorney Leticia Gonzalez said.

Rosa Maria Hernandez was taken into US Customs and Border Protection custody October 24 when she and her cousin were in an ambulance that stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint.

Border Patrol agents determined that Rosa Maria was undocumented and followed the pair to the hospital, where the girl underwent surgery. The agents remained at the hospital until she was discharged into their custody, Gonzalez said at the time.

It is unclear whether this means the child will be able to avoid deportation, Rep. Joaquin Castro, Texas Democrat, said.

