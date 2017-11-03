Donald Trump is in a very bad polling place

(CNN) President Donald Trump has never been terribly popular with the American public. But in the past month, Trump has seen a sustained dip in his numbers that have to be concerning to the poll-obsessed President.

This chart -- courtesy of the immensely talented Ryan Struyk -- details the dismal data for The Donald:

Of the 10 major national polls conducted over the past month, the highest -- repeat: the highest -- Trump's approval rating has been is 38%. The lowest is 33%. Trump's average approval rating over those 10 polls is 37.1%. His average disapproval? 57.1%.

That Trump is at his polling nadir is also borne out by Gallup.

Trump's weekly average in Gallup's daily tracking poll is at just 35% for the week of October 29. That matches the lowest Trump approval rating for any week of his presidency to date. (Trump's approval averaged 35% for the week of August 27.)

