Trump administration report attributes climate change to 'human activities'

(CNN) A significant federal government study released Friday finds "no convincing alternative explanation" for the changing climate other than "human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases."

When drafts of the report were circulated earlier this year, some participants voiced concern that President Donald Trump's administration would seek to somehow interfere with the report, due to skepticism from Trump and others in his administration about climate science. Trump has nominated climate skeptics to top Environmental Protection Agency posts , and his administration has actively worked to dismantle climate protections, along with pulling out of the Paris climate accord.

But the study released Friday spoke specifically to the effects and costs of climate change.

"This assessment concludes, based on extensive evidence, that it is extremely likely that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th Century. For the warming over the last century, there is no convincing alternative explanation supported by the extent of the observational evidence," the report said.

Warming temperatures globally, rising sea levels, more frequent heat waves and increased numbers of forest fires are evidence of the changing climate, the report stated.

