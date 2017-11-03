Story highlights Currently there is no requirement for sexual harassment training in the US House

One congresswoman said Capitol Hill is a 'breeding ground' for hostility and misconduct

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday called for House members and staff to step up their sexual harassment training in the wake of bombshell allegations of sexual misconduct that have shaken powerful industries, institutions and organizations across the country.

"I strongly encourage you to complete sexual harassment training and to mandate the training for your staff. We can and should lead by example," Ryan said in a letter to members and staff. "Our goal must be a culture where everyone who works in our offices feels safe and able to fulfill their duties."

Currently there is no requirement for sexual harassment training in the House of Representatives, although each individual office may elect to voluntarily have their staff attend training by the Office of Compliance.

Some, like California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier, say it is time to put new rules in places, charging that Capitol Hill is a "breeding ground" for hostility and misconduct. After coming out for the first time last week with her own allegations of sexual assault, which she claims happened 40 years ago as a young Capitol Hill aide, Speier has proposed legislation which would change the House's policy -- including making sexual assault training mandatory for members and their staff.

Ryan's office did not return a request for comment on whether he would support of Speier's legislation. But AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for Ryan, says he backs a review by the House administration committee.

