(CNN) San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said Friday the death toll from hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico is actually hundreds higher than official government counts.

"It appears that for whatever reason the death toll is much higher than what has been reported," Yulín Cruz said during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead."

The official death toll stands at 54, according to a November 1 statement from the government of Puerto Rico, but the number of dead may be almost as high as 500, Yulín Cruz said when asked specifically about the death count.

Many hurricane victims haven't been included in that number due to their causes of death not being properly recorded or "being cataloged as dying of natural deaths," Yulín Cruz said.

"When they were, for example, hooked to a respirator, there's no power, the small generator that they had that gives up, and of course, they die of natural causes, but they are related to a lack of electricity," she said.

Read More