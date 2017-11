Washington (CNN) The city of Bismarck, North Dakota, declared November 4 "Miss America 2018 Cara Mund" Day to honor Mund, who became the state's first Miss America in September.

The 23-year-old Brown University grad is a former US Senate intern, and she stopped by CNN while she was in Washington to talk with COVER/LINE authors Kate Bennett and Hunter Schwarz about her time there and her dream of being the first female governor of North Dakota.