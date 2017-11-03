Secret Martin Luther King document included in JFK file release

(CNN) President Donald Trump's administration released a new batch of documents about John F. Kennedy's assassination Friday that included a secret FBI analysis that portrayed civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in a harshly negative light.

The 20-page document attempts to tie the civil rights leader to various communist influences and alleges financial improprieties at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the civil rights organization that he led. The document also contains insinuations and assertions about King's personal life, including extramarital affairs and other sexual improprieties that would have been deeply embarrassing to King at the time.

It's not clear whether the authors of the document verified any of the information.

It covers a time in King's life when he was pushing for monumental, and now much-celebrated, change in America.

The document makes clear the FBI's focus on digging up dirt about a man who had become an icon. It has been hidden for nearly 50 years in intelligence agencies' files about Kennedy's assassination, even though it makes no mention of Kennedy.

