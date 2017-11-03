Manafort trial set for May 2018

Washington (CNN) The trial of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates is set to begin May 7, 2018, Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Friday, meaning the case could push into the summer as midterm congressional election races heat up.

Jackson's order comes as Manafort's attorneys said Friday they plan to challenge the legal basis of the charges against him, as well as evidence was "improperly obtained" by search warrant and subpoena, including the exceptions the judge made for privileged information.

Manafort and Gates have pleaded not guilty to the nine and eight charges they face, respectively.

Both are currently under house arrest and are due back in court Monday morning.

Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller said Friday that should Manafort and Gates go to trial, prosecutors would need three weeks to present their case.