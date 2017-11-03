Campaign adviser says Trump listened to Papadopoulos and 'heard him out'

Washington (CNN) A former Trump campaign adviser says Donald Trump listened to George Papadopoulos when he presented the idea of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"He heard him out," JD Gordon, a campaign national security adviser who attended the March 31, 2016 meeting, told CNN Thursday.

Asked about the meeting on Friday, Trump told reporters at the White House, "it was a very unimportant meeting, took place a long time, don't remember much about it."

CNN reported Wednesday that Trump did not dismiss the idea of arranging a meeting with Russia's president when it was suggested in a meeting with his campaign foreign policy advisers last year.

But the chairman of Trump's national security team, then Alabama senator and now attorney general Jeff Sessions, shut down the idea of a Putin meeting at the March 31, 2016, gathering, according to a person in the room. His reaction was confirmed with another source who had discussed Sessions' role.

