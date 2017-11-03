Wait, I thought Trump had 'one of the greatest memories of all time'?

(CNN) Just before jetting off on a 12-day trip to Asia Friday, reporters asked President Donald Trump what he remembered about a late March meeting in which, according to court documents, former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos broached the idea of a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin,

"I don't remember much about that meeting," Trump responded. "It was a very unimportant meeting, took place a long time [ago], don't remember much about it."

Well, OK. A president has lots and lots of meeting with lots and lots of people. It's understandable that you'd forget some every once in a while. And, while Papadopoulos reportedly broached the idea of a Trump-Putin meeting -- and Attorney General Jeff Sessions shot it down -- "unimportant" is sort of in the eye of the beholder.

Unless, of course, you bragged that you had "one of the great memories of all time" a week ago. Which Trump did.

