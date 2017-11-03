DNC, Clinton memo set rules on funds Clinton raised for general election

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee signed a memorandum of understanding in August 2015 that stated in return for their financial support, the campaign would require "appropriate influence over the financial, strategic and operational use of these (Joint Fundraising Agreement) raised funds" for general election expenditures, according to a copy of the agreement obtained by CNN.

The agreement established rules and guidance around the separate joint fundraising agreement Clinton's campaign signed with the DNC. It was sent to Amy Dacey, the then-CEO of the DNC, from Robby Mook, Clinton's campaign manager, on August 26, 2015.

The document provides context to a bombshell book excerpt published earlier this week by interim DNC chair Donna Brazile, which alleges that an unethical agreement was signed between Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and the DNC to keep the party financially afloat. The memorandum of understanding appears to match the document described by Brazile.

According to a copy obtained by CNN, the document does not give the Clinton campaign outright authority to make staffing decisions for the DNC, but it does give the Clinton campaign a say in who the DNC considers for positions like communications director and senior staff in communications and technology and research departments.

NBC first reported on the memorandum of understanding.

