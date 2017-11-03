Washington (CNN) My name's Hunter Schwarz, and I co-write CNN's COVER/LINE newsletter, about the intersection of politics and pop culture. I've written about and photographed political street art across the country, from a mural of the Obamas in Washington, DC, to a 14-foot Donald Trump posted outside a house painted like an American flag in Pennsylvania. And photographers and readers have taken and sent in pictures of political street art they've seen around the world, from the UK to Russia to Israel.

These are some of my favorite pieces that I've seen.

October 6, 2017

This circus-themed welcome to DC sticker features Trump as a clown. It was spotted in Dupont Circle and made by Heavyweight Art, which has made other stickers around town.

September 27, 2017