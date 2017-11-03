Washington (CNN)My name's Hunter Schwarz, and I co-write CNN's COVER/LINE newsletter, about the intersection of politics and pop culture. I've written about and photographed political street art across the country, from a mural of the Obamas in Washington, DC, to a 14-foot Donald Trump posted outside a house painted like an American flag in Pennsylvania. And photographers and readers have taken and sent in pictures of political street art they've seen around the world, from the UK to Russia to Israel.
These are some of my favorite pieces that I've seen.
October 6, 2017
This circus-themed welcome to DC sticker features Trump as a clown. It was spotted in Dupont Circle and made by Heavyweight Art, which has made other stickers around town.
September 27, 2017
This depiction of the original National Anthem protesters -- gold medalist Tommie Smith and bronze medalist John Carlos, who raised their fists during the 200-meter race medal ceremony at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City -- was spotted by Melissa Romulus in Dupont Circle the week of the 49th anniversary of the protest.
September 7, 2017
Spotted on the Metropolitan Branch Trail in Washington, this mural of the Lincoln Memorial statue and the workers who helped build is titled "28 Blocks," for the 28 blocks of marble used to make the statue. The mural was made by artist Garin Baker.
September 5, 2017
These vintage-inspired posters by artist Robert Russell spotted in Washington's Dupont Circle are four of 4,000 that were put up around town by Project Scholl, named after German anti-Nazi activist Sophie Scholl.
August 18, 2017
Artist Robin Bell projects text and images on buildings like Trump properties in Washington and New York. This projection, reading "Remove Racism Above Line" on a statue of Confederate Gen. Albert Pike near Judiciary Square in Washington came after white supremacists marched in Charlottesville, Virginia.
August 14, 2017
This 15-foot-tall inflatable rat that resembles Trump by John Post Lee has been spotted in New York City on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 59th Street and in Dupont Circle in Washington.
August 9, 2017
That's not the only inflatable Trump animal. This 30-foot-tall inflatable chicken that resembles Trump, designed by artist Casey Latiolais, was spotted on the Ellipse, between the White House and the Washington Monument. Its placement meant it showed up on cable news live shots of the White House throughout the day.
August 4, 2017
This mural depicting Trump touching the Western Wall is one of several artist Lushsux has done on the the Israeli separation barrier in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. Trump's thought bubble reads, "I'm going to build you a brother."
July 19, 2017
This 14-foot cutout of Trump resides in front of "The Trump House," painted like an American flag, on the side of the road in Youngstown Pennsylvania. It was created by Leslie Baum Rossi.
June 27, 2017
This mural on the side of Ben's Chili Bowl on U Street in Washington by artist Aniekan Udofia depicts Barack and Michelle Obama as well as black athletes, artists, and cultural and historical figures.
May 28, 2017
These "Impeach Bannon" posters in Washington's Shaw neighborhood are among those that appeared in cities including New York, Baltimore and Los Angeles beginning in February. Organizers of the posters called chief White House strategist Steve Bannon the de facto president.
May 11, 2017
This image of Trump with devil horns kissing the Pope by artist TvBoy was put up in central Rome in May when Trump traveled to visit the Pope. The belt worn by Pope Francis in the piece reads "The Good forgives the Evil" in English and Italian.
Send in street art you spot to me at coverlinehunter@cnn.com, and subscribe to COVER/LINE here for more politics and pop culture.