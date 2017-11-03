Carter Page met with Russian official during 2016 trip to Moscow

Washington (CNN) Carter Page met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich while in Moscow in July 2016, the former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's campaign confirmed to CNN on Friday.

The encounter occurred during a conference in July 2016 at Moscow's New Economic School, Page said, describing it as more of a "hello" in passing than a formal meeting.

Page first confirmed the encounter with a senior Russian government official to The New York Times on Friday night. He later told CNN's Jim Sciutto the Russian official's name.

Page shared an email with at least one Trump campaign aide "describing insights he had after conversations with government officials, legislators and business executives during his time in Moscow," the Times reported , citing one person familiar with the contents of the message. The email was read aloud during Page's closed-door testimony to the House intelligence committee, the newspaper reported.

A source told CNN's Manu Raju about the existence of an email Page wrote to a Trump campaign aide following his trip to Moscow in July 2016.

Read More