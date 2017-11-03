Washington (CNN) Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's campaign, said Friday that he mentioned a planned trip to Russia to "a few people" on the campaign.

In an interview Friday with CNN's Jake Tapper, Page declined to comment on who specifically he told about the upcoming trip during the campaign, but said, "it'll come out," referring to various leaks from the multiple investigations into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia's meddling in the last year's election.

Page said his own Russia trip was unrelated to the campaign, but the revelation comes amid questions over Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to Congress about the Trump campaign and Russia, particularly after Page had said he mentioned his plans to travel to Russia to the then-senator.

When asked by Tapper if Sessions was "the only one on the campaign that knew about the trip," Page replied: "I mentioned it to a few people."

"Who else?" Tapper asked.

