Page: Conversation with Sessions about Russia trip was 'a brief comment'

Washington (CNN) Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's campaign, said Friday that his mention of an upcoming trip to Russia to Jeff Sessions was "a brief comment as we were walking toward the elevator."

Page described the encounter to CNN's Jake Tapper as a "nothing event" at a dinner during the 2016 campaign, at which Page approached then-Sen. Sessions, who is now the US attorney general and was an early supporter of Trump's campaign, to say hello and mentioned he was headed to Russia.

"That mention, which was the big headline yesterday, was a brief comment as we were walking toward the elevator after having a dinner together, and so it was such a nothing event," Page said. "It's totally in passing. It was nothing."

Tapper further inquired if he mentioned the July 2016 trip to Moscow to anyone else on the campaign.

"I mentioned it to a few people," Page replied.

