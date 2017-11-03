Bowe Bergdahl receives dishonorable discharge, avoids jail time

Story highlights Bergdahl deserted post in Afghanistan, held captive by Taliban for five years

He pleaded guilty to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy

Fort Bragg, North Carolina (CNN) Bowe Bergdahl received a dishonorable discharge from the US Army but will avoid prison time for desertion and misbehavior before the enemy after abandoning his outpost in Afghanistan in 2009, a military judge ruled Friday.

The judge also ruled that Bergdahl's rank be reduced from sergeant to private. Additionally, he will be required to pay a $1,000 fine from his salary for the next 10 months.

"Sgt. Bergdahl has looked forward to today for a long time," Eugene Fidell, Bergdahl's civilian attorney, said at a press conference after the sentence's announcement.

"As everyone knows he was a captive of the Taliban for nearly five years, and three more years have elapsed while the legal process unfolded. He has lost nearly a decade of his life."

The sentence is effective immediately, except for the dishonorable discharge, which Bergdahl is appealing, according to Fidell.