Benghazi suspect makes first court appearance

(CNN) A suspect seized by US forces in Libya last weekend for his role in the 2012 attack in Benghazi was ordered to be held without bond following his first appearance in US District Court in Washington on Friday.

Mustafa al-Imam was captured by US commandos on orders from President Donald Trump and flown to a US Navy ship before his transfer to the United States.

He arrived in Washington earlier on Friday.

He was charged with three felony offenses, two of which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Al-Imam will have another detention and preliminary hearing next Thursday after it was determined his defense attorney had not properly informed al-Imam of the charges against him.

Four Americans, including US Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens, were killed after two US government locations were attacked on September 11, 2012.

