Washington (CNN) The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to wipe away a lower court opinion from last week that cleared the way for an undocumented 17-year-old immigrant, who is currently in US custody, to get an abortion.

The Justice Department also says that the teen's lawyers at the ACLU misled the government about the timing of the abortion.

Although the teen has already gotten the procedure, the Justice Department says it is concerned that the ruling by a federal appeals court based in Washington might be used for similarly situated women.

The filing marks the first time the Trump administration has gone to the Supreme Court on an abortion-related case, and the briefs outline in dramatic fashion the government's take on the events that lead to the teen -- "identified as Jane Doe or J.D." -- to obtaining the procedure.

The issue is not directly whether a woman has a right to an abortion. Instead, the Justice Department argues that it does not have to facilitate access to an abortion of an unaccompanied minor who was apprehended when she was unlawfully seeking to enter the United States.

