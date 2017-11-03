Breaking News

More women are running for office; here's how to join us

By Jennie Baird and Liz Perry

Updated 7:51 PM ET, Fri November 3, 2017

American feminist reformer Victoria Woodhull was the first woman to run for U.S. president from a nationally recognized ticket as the candidate of the Equal Rights Party in 1872. Woodhull was also one of the first female stockbrokers on Wall Street.
Belva Lockwood was the first woman to practice law in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. She ran for president in 1884 and 1888 on the Equal Rights Party ticket.
Gracie Allen made a farcical run for president in 1940. Campaigning under the Surprise Party platform, Allen -- with husband George Burns -- went on a whistle-stop tour of the country.
Sen. Margaret Chase Smith was the first woman to serve in the House of Representatives and Senate. She was also the first woman to be placed in nomination for the presidency at a major party&#39;s convention (the Republican National Convention in 1964).
Charlene Mitchell was the Communist Party USA nominee for president in 1968 and also challenged Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-New York, for the Senate in 1988.
U.S. Rep. Shirley Chisholm announces her entry for Democratic nomination for the presidency in 1972 in Brooklyn, New York. Chisholm was the first African-American female candidate from a major party.
Linda Jenness was the Socialist Workers Party candidate for president in 1972.
Margaret Wright was the Peace and Freedom Party presidential candidate in 1976. Her running mate was Dr. Benjamin Spock.
Maureen Smith was the Peace and Freedom Party presidential candidate in 1980.
Feminist activist and writer Sonia Johnson ran in 1984 as the presidential candidate of the U.S. Citizens Party, Pennsylvania&#39;s Consumer Party and California&#39;s Peace and Freedom Party.
Lenora Fulani ran for president in 1988 and 1992 as a candidate of the New Alliance Party. Here, she holds a news conference at Atlanta City Hall in July 1988.
Elvena Lloyd-Dufﬁe ran as a Democratic candidate against incumbent Bill Clinton in 1996.
Elizabeth Dole unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for president in 2000. She is a former U.S. senator from North Carolina and served as U.S. secretary of transportation under Ronald Reagan and secretary of labor under George H.W. Bush. She is the wife of former Sen. Bob Dole, the 1996 Republican nominee for president.
Former Sen. Carol Moseley-Braun of Illinois sought the 2004 Democratic presidential nomination.
Hillary Clinton, the presumptive Democratic nominee for 2016, noted in 2008 that the glass ceiling had &quot;18 million cracks in it&quot; -- a reference to the number of votes she received in the 2008 Democratic primary before conceding the race to Barack Obama.
Cynthia McKinney was the Green Party presidential candidate in 2008. McKinney was a six-term Democratic congresswoman from Georgia before running for president.
Roseanne Barr announces she is a candidate for president on &quot;The Tonight Show with Jay Leno&quot; in 2011. She won the 2012 nomination of the Peace and Freedom Party.
Dr. Jill Stein is the 2016 Green Party presidential candidate. She was also the party&#39;s presidential candidate in 2012.
Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina marches with her family in the Labor Day parade in 2015 in Milford, New Hampshire. Fiorina unsuccessfully sought the GOP presidential nomination in 2016 and then briefly joined Sen. Ted Cruz as his running mate before he suspended his campaign.
  • Jennie Baird and Liz Perry: Our campaign is designed to spur civic engagement and encourage more people to run for local office
  • Your town may not look exactly like ours, they write, but here are some key things to know to get more involved in local politics

Jennie Baird is a media and technology consultant. Liz Perry is the headmaster of a private school in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Both are residents of Greenwich running for its local governing body, the Representative Town Meeting. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

(CNN)This past February, energized by January's women's marches around the world, we launched a civic engagement campaign in our hometown of Greenwich, Connecticut. Our action focused on our nonpartisan town council, called the Representative Town Meeting (RTM), which happens to be the biggest local governing body in the country.

With all 230 seats, usually uncontested, up for re-election this year, the March On Greenwich group decided to educate the community about the body and encourage first-timers to run for a seat. Ultimately, over 110 candidates petitioned to get onto the ballot. About half were first-time candidates recruited through our efforts. Over 60% were women.
Jennie Baird
Jennie Baird
Liz Perry
Liz Perry
We're part of a nationwide trend. According to Emily's List, more than 20,000 women have contacted them about running for office since last November's election.
    This Tuesday, November 7, elections for our local government in Greenwich will be more strongly contested than most of us can remember. In the words of our town clerk, "In all my years, I never remember so many petitions coming in." That very fact has raised awareness and interest in local issues -- plus a swirl of backlash. There may be something similar going on in your town -- or maybe you'll be the one to make it happen next Election Day.
    With that in mind, here are 10 things we learned that can help you lead a political action in your community. Your town may not look exactly like ours, but while every community is unique, these aspects of local politics and community-building hold true:
    1. Meet people where they are

    No matter how enthusiastic you are or how important your cause is, not everyone's going to get on board -- even your closest friends. That's OK.
    Political activism can feel incredibly uncomfortable, especially if it's new to you. Accept that with an open heart and continue to invite the less enthusiastic, but don't pressure them. In our action, some women wholeheartedly supported our efforts from the outset, but they had commitments that prevented them from showing up.
    Everyone operates according to their own schedules and motivations. Don't alienate anyone; many come back around.

    2. Making people uncomfortable IS the work

    It's hard to stay motivated when people are attacking you. And trust us, people will attack you. But that's exactly when you know you're doing something right. As women, we're socialized to be peacekeepers, but even a relatively mild action by a group of women (we are nonpartisan and dedicated to civic engagement, hardly a radical agenda) may be seen as threatening. Stay positive, and don't take the bait when attacked.

    3. When there's a misogynist, use it for motivation

    We weren't looking for a fight, but one of the issues that initially mobilized our group was the arrest of a local government leader, charged with fourth-degree sexual assault after he was caught on camera saying, "I love this new world. I don't have to be politically correct any more!" He then allegedly groped a female town employee. The guy didn't step down from his seat and wasn't encouraged to do so by his colleagues. When we tried to make a statement at a town meeting, we were denied the floor.
    Local leaders have demonstrated tacit support of this type of behavior. Other vocal individuals in town have formed a kind of new style "He-Man Woman Haters Club," targeting women petitioners. These characters keep us motivated.

    4. Make new friends... but keep the old

    Just about everyone we work with on this action is someone we met since February. But with Election Day fast approaching, old friends who weren't interested before are now hosting candidate meet-and-greets and getting the word out to their personal networks. And we know they'll cast a vote November 7.
    And remember: you're in politics now, so everyone you meet is a potential new friend or ally. Which is important because...

    5. It really does take a village

    In addition to our day jobs, women carry much of the emotional workload for our families. Over the course of our local campaign, candidates have been caring for spouses, children and parents. We've packed kids off for college, navigated career changes and challenges, and even buried loved ones.
    During this process, we've shifted roles in the "organization" based on who had time and emotional bandwidth. No guilt, no finger pointing. (On that note, we set a rule from the beginning that you didn't have to clean your house to host a meeting).

    6. No good deed goes unpunished

    It takes a significant amount of time and energy to participate in local government. The work is generally unpaid and done with the best of intentions. And though it's hard to accept, it's a given that for your good work, you'll likely face the wrath of someone.

    7. Read your local papers!

    If you check CNN or The Wall Street Journal for news every day, you probably know more about what's happening at the national level than in your own back yard. As one local official scolded us, "You and your friends need to put down The New York Times and pick up the Greenwich Time!"
    Your local newspaper, Patch site, neighborhood blogs and even NextDoor.com are good ways to learn about the issues in your community and get to know who's who.

    8. It really is harder for girls

    Among the many biases female candidates face, name recognition, especially important in local elections, may be the most practical. A candidate's name appears on the ballot as it appears in voter registration rolls, but many women go both personally and professionally by a nickname.
    It's worse for women who are known socially by their spouse's surname, but who are registered to vote, and hence listed on the ballot, under a maiden name.
    Even women who've kept their maiden names often tend to be known in their communities by their children's last names. "Oh, you're Bobby Jones's mom? I'm Sally Smith's mom!" One of us literally wrote our children's surnames on our campaign materials, so people would be able to connect us with the person they know from school, basketball teams, and the like.

    9. Consider yourself a winner -- no matter what

    On Election Day, the deck is stacked in favor of incumbents.
    But win or lose, voters respond to positive energy (despite what the last election may tell you). Be excited to run and happy to know, that no matter what happens, you've changed the dialogue, educated your neighbors and raised awareness. Successful politicians and activists are not born overnight. Just by running, you're paving the way for others and letting your agenda be heard.

    10. Show up on Election Day!

    Turnout for off-year, municipal elections is typically very low, so your vote matters more in a local election. Local elections can turn on six votes. Really. Make sure you get to the polls on November 7 -- and remind your friends to vote, too!